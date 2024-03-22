Left Menu

Vizag port drugs case: No delay in CBI investigation process due to local police, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

CBI detained a Shipping Container, containing 1000 bags of Inactive Dried Yeast of 25 Kg each totalling 25000 kg. at Visakhapatnam Port on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:29 IST
Vizag port drugs case: No delay in CBI investigation process due to local police, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Refuting the allegations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the local police for delaying the actions in a case related to the seizure of a huge consignment of narcotics at the Visakhapatnam port, the Andhra Pradesh Police officials have said that they did not cause a delay in the proceeding by the central agency. CBI detained a Shipping Container, containing 1000 bags of Inactive Dried Yeast of 25 Kg each totalling 25000 kg. at Visakhapatnam Port on Wednesday.

In its eight-page report filed after the seizure, the CBI alleged that the various officers of Andhra Pradesh delayed the CBI proceeding in the case. However, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, while rubbishing the central agency's claim said that the local police collaborated with the CBI.

"On the request of the Customs Superintendent for the dog squad, which can sniff the drugs, we sent the dog squad to the port trust area. The CBI and customs officials were there; they took the help of dogs to sniff if any narcotics substance was there or not; post that they returned the dog and we came back. There was no delay in the investigation process due to local police," Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said. According to an eight-page report filed by the CBI, the plastic bags in the container contained pale yellow powder which was subjected to examination under the NCB Narcotic Drugs Detection Kit to identify the presence of any narcotic substance.

As per the defined procedure for the identification of the presence of Cocaine /Methaqualone by Test E and the presence of opium as per Test A and Test-B for the presence of "Marijuana, Hashish, Hashish Oil' were followed by using NCB drug detection Kit. During examination by drug detection kit the Test E colour indicative of the positive result of cocaine /methaqualone came positive for all the 20 bags taken out randomly from each of the 20 pallets.

On being asked, the importer's representative feigned innocence and informed the CBI sleuths that they had imported this item for the first time and were unaware of its composition. "During the process of examination, various officers of the Andhra Pradesh government and port employees gathered at the site causing a delay in the CBI proceedings," said the CBI's report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024