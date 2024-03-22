Special units of Russia's National Guard arrive at scene of Moscow shooting, TASS says
Special units of Russia's National Guard have arrived on the scene of a shooting at a concert venue near Moscow on Friday, Russian state news agency TASS said.
More than 50 ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, the RIA news agency reported.
