Danone receives regulatory approval to write down Russia assets
French food group Danone said on Friday the regulatory approvals required for the disposal of its Essential Dairy and Plant-based business in Russia to Vamin R LLC have been obtained. The total loss recognized by Danone in its accounts amounts to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion), the company said. The closing of this disposal is expected in the coming weeks, Danone added.
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:20 IST
French food group Danone said on Friday the regulatory approvals required for the disposal of its Essential Dairy and Plant-based business in Russia to Vamin R LLC have been obtained. The total loss recognized by Danone in its accounts amounts to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion), the company said.
The closing of this disposal is expected in the coming weeks, Danone added. ($1 = 0.9256 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Danone
- Russia
- Essential Dairy
- Vamin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French defence companies to build military equipment on Ukrainian soil - minister
Satwik-Chirag in semis, fighting Sindhu loses epic battle against Chen in French Open
Satwik-Chirag duo sails into French Open final
US, French military shoot down Houthi drones after attack on carrier, warships
French Open: PV Sindhu crashes out, Satwiksairaj-Chirag, Lakshya move to semis