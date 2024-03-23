Danone receives regulatory approval to write down Russia assets

French food group Danone said on Friday the regulatory approvals required for the disposal of its Essential Dairy and Plant-based business in Russia to Vamin R LLC have been obtained. The total loss recognized by Danone in its accounts amounts to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion), the company said.

The closing of this disposal is expected in the coming weeks, Danone added. ($1 = 0.9256 euros)

