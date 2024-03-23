Prince Harry and wife Meghan wish Kate health and privacy after cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan on Friday said they wished health and privacy for Kate, the wife of Harry's elder brother William, on Friday after she announced she was receiving treatment following the discovery of cancer.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement.

