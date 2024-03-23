Prince Harry and wife Meghan wish Kate health and privacy after cancer diagnosis
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 02:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prince Harry and Meghan on Friday said they wished health and privacy for Kate, the wife of Harry's elder brother William, on Friday after she announced she was receiving treatment following the discovery of cancer.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hits out at 'hateful' abuse during pregnancies
Grieving Harry Brook withdraws from IPL
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram to tease new food, cookbook, cutlery brand
Prince Harry's landline calls bugged by Murdoch papers, lawyers say
Jaydev Unadkat to return to county side Sussex this year