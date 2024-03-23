Ukrainian energy workers still restoring power after mass Russian strike

Energy workers in Ukraine were still restoring electricity supplies to some consumers a day after what Kyiv said was Moscow's biggest attack of the war on the country's power grid, authorities said on Saturday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that the "technical possibility for electricity supply" had been restored in most affected regions, but that the situation in the eastern Kharkiv region remained difficult.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement that consumers in Kharkiv city and the western Khmelnytskyi region were still without power, while planned outages were in force in the southern Odesa region. Russia pounded Ukrainian power facilities on Friday, striking a vast dam over the Dnipro river, killing at least five people and leaving more than a million others across seven regions without electricity.

