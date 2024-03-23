Left Menu

ED recovers foreign currency worth Rs 50 lakh from passenger flying to Vadodara

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered foreign currency to the tune of USD 60,000 (sixty thousand) from a passenger flying to Vadodara.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 16:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered foreign currency to the tune of USD 60,000 (sixty thousand) from a passenger flying to Vadodara. Based on specific intelligence received by the ED, Ahmedabad, regarding one passenger carrying foreign currency (FC) while flying from New Delhi to Vadodara, the ED officials intercepted the passenger on Friday at Vadodara Airport, Gujarat.

The ED officials searched the passenger, after which foreign currency equivalent to approximately INR 50 lakh was recovered from his hand luggage, the officials revealed further. More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

