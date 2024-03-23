ED recovers foreign currency worth Rs 50 lakh from passenger flying to Vadodara
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered foreign currency to the tune of USD 60,000 (sixty thousand) from a passenger flying to Vadodara.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered foreign currency to the tune of USD 60,000 (sixty thousand) from a passenger flying to Vadodara. Based on specific intelligence received by the ED, Ahmedabad, regarding one passenger carrying foreign currency (FC) while flying from New Delhi to Vadodara, the ED officials intercepted the passenger on Friday at Vadodara Airport, Gujarat.
The ED officials searched the passenger, after which foreign currency equivalent to approximately INR 50 lakh was recovered from his hand luggage, the officials revealed further. More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Theatre ordered to pay Rs 50,000 fine for denying viewers chance to watch film from beginning
Mumbai-Ahmedabad route to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express; PM to flag off train on Tuesday
PM Modi to unveil railway projects worth Rs 85,000 cr in Ahmedabad tomorrow
Patnaik sanctions Rs 50,000 to each Bhagabat Tungis in Odisha
PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad today, to flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains