Four detained gunmen are not Russian citizens, says interior ministry
23-03-2024
The four suspected gunmen detained after a deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow are all foreign citizens, Russia's interior ministry said on Saturday.
Russia said on Saturday it had arrested all four gunmen suspected of carrying out the shooting massacre and President Vladimir Putin pledged to track down and punish those behind the attack.
