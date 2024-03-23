Olympics-Paris 2024 volunteers' uniform pays tribute to French marinière

The Paris 2024 volunteers' uniforms pay tribute to the French 'mariniere', with black stripes on a turquoise background the star piece of the 15-item equipment. The kits, which feature the striped t-shirt, trousers, socks and a sun hat, were unveiled on Saturday at the Volunteers' Convention.

Some items have a flashy touch to them. "It's very important for us that they (the volunteers) are visible in the crowd," said Joachim Roncin, design director of Paris 2024.

"The mariniere was the first creative base. We had to give it some modernity and make it more sporty." Some 53% of the kits are made in France, with the rest being made "mostly in Vietnam", according to Virginie Sainte Rose, director of the partnership between Paris 2024 and manufacturer Decathlon.

Some Paris 2024 licensed products, however, are made in Bangladesh and sold by Carrefour, Kiabi and Fanatics. Carrefour told Reuters it would provide them with details of their production chain while Kiabi and Fanatics have not responded to requests for details.

