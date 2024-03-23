Haryana Transport Minister Aseem Goel takes bus ride to Chandigarh before taking charge of department

Haryana Transport Minister Aseem Goel travelled on a state roadways bus from Ambala to Chandigarh to take charge of his portfolios on Saturday. He also got feedback about his department. "The first meeting of the cabinet will be held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. I will also take charge of the Transport Department and the Women and Child Development Department today. I think my portfolios are directly connected to the public. I am travelling from Ambala to Chandigarh to see the ground reality," Goel said, speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Speaking about the service conditions of the Haryana Roadways, the newly inducted Transport Minister said, "I have gotten feedback that the Haryana Roadways buses run on time and the service is good. I will work for the staff, for the betterment of the department, so that people get all kinds of service at ground level." On certain lanucaes in terms of service, the state Transport Minister said that the driver's seat had no seat-belt in place.

"Though it was instructed to wear seat belt, there was no seat belt at the driver's seat. So I asked the driver to either remove the instruction or fix a seat belt in the driver's seat...At least whatever has been instructed should be obeyed," Goel said. In a lighthearted moment, the Minister said that he took away both the mobile phones of the bus conductor and the driver and kept it with him.

"It was also instructed not to use mobile phones while driving. So I have taken the bus conductor as well as the driver's phones with me," he said. BJP leaders Kamal Gupta and Seema Trikhawith, Mahilpal Dhanda, Aseem Goel, Abhe Singh, Subhash Sudha, Bishamber Singh and Sanjay Singh took oath as the ministers in the Haryana cabinet on Tuesday.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Aseem Goel praised the developmental strides made during the tenure of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. "In the last 9.5 years, under the guidance of (former CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana has touched new heights of development. The government will continue to move forward. He (Anil Vij) is my elder brother. We will move forward with his guidance," said Aseem Goel.

Earlier on March 12 Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new chief minister of Haryana, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)