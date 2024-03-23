Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:43 IST
IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal c Singh b Harshit Rana 32 Abhishek Sharma c Varun b Russell 32 Rahul Tripathi c Harshit Rana b Narine 20 Aiden Markram c Singh b Varun 18 Heinrich Klaasen c Suyash Sharma b Harshit Rana 63 Abdul Samad c VR Iyer b Russell 15 Shahbaz Ahmed c S Iyer b Harshit Rana 16 Marco Jansen not out 1 Pat Cummins not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-71, 3-107, 4-111, 5-145, 6-203, 7-204 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-53-0, Harshit Rana 4 -0-33-3, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-55-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-19-1, Andre Russell 2-0-25-2, Suyash Sharma 2-0-18-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024