IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal c Singh b Harshit Rana 32 Abhishek Sharma c Varun b Russell 32 Rahul Tripathi c Harshit Rana b Narine 20 Aiden Markram c Singh b Varun 18 Heinrich Klaasen c Suyash Sharma b Harshit Rana 63 Abdul Samad c VR Iyer b Russell 15 Shahbaz Ahmed c S Iyer b Harshit Rana 16 Marco Jansen not out 1 Pat Cummins not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-71, 3-107, 4-111, 5-145, 6-203, 7-204 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-53-0, Harshit Rana 4 -0-33-3, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-55-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-19-1, Andre Russell 2-0-25-2, Suyash Sharma 2-0-18-0.

