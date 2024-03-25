Russian ambassador did not go to Polish foreign ministry after missile incident, says spokesperson
The Russian ambassador to Poland did not go to the foreign ministry in Warsaw on Monday, a spokesperson for the ministry said, despite being summoned to attend after a Russian missile enetered Poland's airspace early on Sunday.
