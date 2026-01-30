Pak cricket fraternity questions seriousness of touring teams after depleted Aussies lose 1st T20I

The growing trend of visiting teams from SENA countries leaving out key players for series in Pakistan has raised concerns in the Pakistani cricket circles particularly after a new-look Australia side lost the first T20I by 22 runs. The touring Aussies have rested their T20 World Cup-bound star players -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellias -- for the ongoing three-match preparatory series. The reason cited was that these players were returning from injuries and were being given additional rest ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning on February 7. Australia further fielded three debutants in the first T20I on Thursday with skipper Mitchell Marsh, experienced allrounder, Marcus Stoinis, wicketkeeper batsman Josh Inglish and first choice pacers Scott Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis not in the XI. The absence of these stars raised eyebrows in Pakistan, with many questioning how seriously Australia were taking the series. ''They come here already without some of their main players and for the first match they don't play their best players in the touring squad. I see it as an insult to Pakistan cricket fans,'' cricket analyst and writer, Omair Alavi said. Former Test captain, Moin Khan said Australia were trying to protect their players for the T20 World Cup but it was hurting Pakistan cricket. ''In recent times we have seen New Zealand, South Africa, Australia come with weakened teams to Pakistan. It is as if they are fullfilling their formality to play a series,'' he said. Former Test batter and chief selector, Haroon Rasheed said whatever team Australia fielded Pakistan had a good opportunity to win the series against them and should now shy away from playing their best eleven. ''It is a bit perplexing coming to play a three match series so close to the World Cup and not fielding your best players when they have to play in similar conditions in the tournament,'' he said. Australia are visiting Pakistan for the first time since 2022 for any format. A source close to the PCB said the packed international calendar and growing number of leagues have prompted teams to rest key players for more important matches and tournaments. ''What team or players these countries send is not our concern. Being a bilateral series the main thing for us is commitments are fulfilled on time,'' he added.

