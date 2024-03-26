"Current DMK government is anti-people," says AIADMK's J Jayavardhan

J Jayavardhan, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate from South Chennai Lok Sabha seat, alleged that the current DMK government is anti-people's government and has done nothing for its people. Jayavardhan said this while attending a meeting regarding preparations for the upcoming polls.

"We aim to reach people and convey the message that this party, which they are already experiencing, is an anti-people's party, which is anti-people's government, which is the DMK. So we are trying to remind the people of our constituency that this government has done nothing for their welfare. It has not fulfilled the promises," said Jayavardhan. "This is a consultation meeting with regards to how to work for the coming Lok Sabha election in South Chennai constituency...It is very well seen that the party cadres are working with much enthusiasm towards the victory of the party in the coming Lok Sabha election," he said further.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate for Coimbatore constituency, Singai G Ramachandran on Monday filed nomination at district collectorate office in the presence of the district collector and returning officer of Coimbatore, Kranti Kumar Padi. He came along with S P Velumani and sitting MLA Amman Arjunan to file his nomination. They reached the district collector office playing drums and raising slogans.

On Thursday, AIADMK announced its final list of candidates for the upcoming Lok sabha elections. In the AIADMK alliance the AIADMK will contest 32 seats, DMDMK will contest in 5 seats, SDPI in 1 seat and Puthiya Tamilagam in 1 seat, from Tenkasi constituency. Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)