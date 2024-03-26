Mukhtar Ansari admitted to hospital in UP's Banda

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to Uttar Pradesh's Banda Medical College on Tuesday after his health deteriorated in jail. Ansari is currently serving in life imprisonment in the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Mukhtar's son, Umar Ansari in a social media post claimed that his father has been shifted in the ICU ward of the Banda Medical College. "My father Mukhtar Ansari Saheb was admitted to the ICU of Banda Medical College just an hour ago. His condition is very serious. Please pray for him," Umar said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

As per the sources, Mukhtar Ansari has been suffering from a urinary infection for the last three days. "At 1 am Mukhtar Ansari was shifted to the district hospital. He has been shifted to ICU for surgery following doctors' recommendation after initial examination," the source said.

Heavy security has been deployed outside the hospital in view of security. Ansari has been elected as an MLA from the Mau constituency five times, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He last contested the Assembly polls in 2017.

Mukhtar Ansari has around 60 cases pending against him in UP, Punjab, New Delhi and other states. Earlier on March 13, Ansari was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.

This was the eighth case in which the former five-time MLA has been convicted and sentenced by a court in UP in the past two years. The Varanasi MP/MLA court handed Ansari life imprisonment under Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and seven years under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of IPC.

Ansari was also sentenced to six months imprisonment under Section 30 of the Arms Act. The case was lodged at Ghazipur's Mohammadabad police station against Ansari and others, alleging that they conspired to obtain a licence for a double-barrel gun with forged signatures of the then district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

After the forgery came to light, a case was filed against Ansari, the then-deputy collector, then ordnance clerk Gaurishankar Srivastava, and four others in December 1990. A charge-sheet in the case was filed in 1997 against Ansari and Gaurishankar Srivastava. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)