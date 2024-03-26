State Highway 1 in Brynderwyns to be open for Easter weekend

State Highway 1 across the Brynderwyns will be open for Easter weekend, with work currently underway to ensure the resilience of this critical route being paused for Easter Weekend to allow holiday makers to travel north, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Today I visited the Brynderwyn Hills construction site, where workers are preparing the route for a temporary reopening from this Thursday.

“Weather events last year caused severe under and over-slips on State Highway 1 at the Bryderwyn Hills and NZTA have undertaken extensive works to strengthen the resilience of this corridor.”

“Excellent progress has already been made on works since the road was closed, with NZTA’s project teams working around the clock to complete this critical project as quickly as possible.”

NZTA will be pausing works on the Brynderwyns for the busy Easter period, with State Highway 1 at the Brynderwyn Hills open from Thursday the 28th of March to Tuesday the 2nd of April.

“As Kiwis start to prepare their travel plans for Easter, the Government is encouraging New Zealanders to support, visit, and explore Northland as the region remains open for business.

“We know that this route is a crucial connection to and from Northland for both people and freight, so getting it opened for the long Easter weekend has been a priority.”

Following Easter, State Highway 1 at the Brynderwyn Hills will close again from 3 April to 13 May for project completion.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)