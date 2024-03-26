Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs oil tanker godown in Vijayawada

A massive fire broke out at an oil tanker godown in the Vijayawada area on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, fire officials reached the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)