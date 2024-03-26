Ukraine says it hit warship that Russia took from it in 2014 with a missile
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-03-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 12:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine hit the Konstantin Olshansky landing ship, which Russia captured from Ukraine in 2014, with a Neptune missile, Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on Tuesday morning.
"Currently, this ship is not combat-capable," Pletenchuk said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Dmytro Pletenchuk
- Pletenchuk
- Neptune
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections, ambassador says
Ukraine rejects Pope Francis's call to negotiate with Russia to end war
On Russian TV ahead of the election, there''s only one program: Putin's
Exhaustion, dwindling reserves and a commander who disappeared: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to Russia
Kremlin on Trump's reported position on Ukraine: we have nothing to add