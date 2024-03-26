Left Menu

Mumbai Police arrests four women for kidnapping, trafficking 5-year-old

According to the police, two women kidnapped the minor girl from Bhandup for selling her to two women in Thane.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 13:03 IST
Mumbai Police arrests four women for kidnapping, trafficking 5-year-old
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai police has arrested four women for allegedly kidnapping and planning to sell a five-year-old girl from Bhandup for money, police officials said. According to the police, two women kidnapped the minor girl from Bhandup for selling her to two women in Thane.

The arrested accused women have been identified as Khushboo Gupta (19), Maina Rajaram Dilod (39), Divya Kailash Singh (33) and Payal Hemant Shaha (32). All the accused were produced before the court wherein they were sent to the police custody till March 28.

Police said that the parents of the five-year-old lodged a complaint after their daughter, who had gone to buy balloons for Holi from a nearby shop, did not return home. The police have booked the four women under sections 363 (kidnapping), 370 (trafficking of persons) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

"The girl was allegedly abducted with the intention of selling. The police freed the girl from the clutches of the kidnappers within just 12 hours. A plan was made to sell the girl for money. The girl has now been handed over to her family. The accused women had planned to sell the girl to earn money," the Bhandup Police said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

