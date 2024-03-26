Holi celebrated with fervour at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya's grand Ram temple witnessed its first Holi celebration since its inauguration in January this year on Monday. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, shared several pictures of Ram Lalla on its official X page on Tuesday.

In the pictures, the priests showered flowers on the idol and played Holi with the deity, along with the offering of 'gulaal' as part of the 'Rangotsav'. Sharing the pictures on X, the Teerth said, "On Rangotsav, Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is playing Holi with his devotees. Prabhu is also holding a pichkari today."

Earlier on Monday, devotees flocked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in large numbers for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla on the occasion of Holi. The devotees celebrated 'Rangotsav' inside the Ram Mandir. "Rangotsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir," the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X on Monday.

The festival of colours, 'Rangotsav' started on the first 'Rangbhari Ekadashi' after the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple by applying colours to the deity in Hanumangarhi temple. Devotees immersed themselves in Holi celebrations as they sang devotional songs and smeared each other in the colours of the festival inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

On March 25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this year's Holi special for Lord Ram devotees across the world. "Today, the entire country is celebrating Holi. My greetings to all citizens of the country...For Lord Ram devotees across the world, this is a special Holi...Today Raghuvir is playing Holi in Awadh. It is a matter of great joy for us," Shah further said.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love. The entire country is undoubtedly intoxicated with the Holi spirit. (ANI)

