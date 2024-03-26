"Frustration of defeat": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi hits out at Congress for Karnataka Minister's 'slap' comments

Hitting out at Congress over comments made by Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi's 'slap Modi supporters' remarks , BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that such comments were a "sign" that the INDI alliance was "frustrated" while "apprehending defeat" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "He has said that the students who raise 'Modi, Modi' slogans should be slapped... I want to ask those (Rahul Gandhi) who keep crying that democracy is finished in the country: Is it fair to slap someone for raising political slogans?" Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Congress workers held in Karatagy earlier in the month, the Karnataka Minister had said, "Two crore jobs PM Modi promised. Did he give it? They should be ashamed. Those youth supporters of his who chant 'Modi Modi', can slap them. They have run everything based on lies for the past 10 years." Lashing out at the anti-BJP front, the BJP leader said, "INDI Alliance is not just moving towards defeat but also towards self-destruction..."

The BJP also hit out at Rahul Gandhi for alleging that there is "no democracy in India", after the party alleged its accounts were blocked ahead of the general elections. The BJP leader questioned the Congress, saying Rahul Gandhi's Congress has "nothing to do" with (Mahatma) Gandhi's Congress.

"I want to ask Congress leadership: Is this the same Congress that once worked on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi... This is a sign that they (Congress) can get violent because of the frustration of defeat... Rahul Gandhi's Congress has nothing to do with Gandhi's Congress...," he said. Earlier at a press conference, the Wayanad MP while criticising Income Tax department action against the Congress had said, "This is a criminal action on the Congress party, a criminal action done by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. So, the idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today. The idea that India is the world's largest democracy is a lie. A complete lie," he said.

Voting for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results would be declared on June 4. (ANI)

