Britain's King Charles to attend Easter service
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:28 IST
Britain's King Charles, who is being treated for cancer, will attend the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.
