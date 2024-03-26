Fire breaks out at waste management firm in Pashamailaram industrial zone in Sangareddy

A fire broke out at Enviro Waste Management Services Private Limited at Pashamailaram industrial area in Patan Cheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday, said fire officials. Firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze, immediately after receiving the information.

No casualties or injuries have been ascertained yet. Further details into the matter are awaited. are awaited. Earlier this month, a fire broke out at a tiffin centre in Telangana's Rangareddy district due a gas cylinder explosion. No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)