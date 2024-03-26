Left Menu

NTPC signs pact with Japanese agency for USD 200 million loan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:37 IST
NTPC signs pact with Japanese agency for USD 200 million loan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with a Japanese agency for sourcing foreign currency loans of USD 200 million (JPY 30 billion or around Rs 1,650 crore)..

Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), a government policy-based financial institution, will provide 60 per cent of the facility amount and the balance amount will be provided by other commercial banks under JBIC guarantee, a statement said.

The agreements have been signed for a JPY 15 billion loan each for NTPC Ltd and NTPC Renewables Energy Ltd (NREL), it added.

The facility has been extended under JBIC’s initiative entitled ‘Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environment preservation’ (“GREEN”) for projects which ensure the conservation of the global environment..

The loan proceeds shall be utilized by NTPC for funding part of its capex requirements for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) which substantially reduces the SOx emission in the flue gases of thermal power stations and is a positive step towards environmental sustainability, it stated.

This is the second loan for NTPC under JBIC’s GREEN operations in India.

The loan proceeds shall be utilized by NREL for funding its capex for renewable energy projects which would facilitate its mission for providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024