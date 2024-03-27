Factory worker killed by rocket strike in northern Israel, emergency services say
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2024
A rocket strike on Wednesday killed a factory worker in a northern Israeli town close to the border with Lebanon, emergency services said.
Paramedics from the MDA ambulance service said the man was pulled from the wreckage of the factory in the town of Kiryat Shemona with severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
