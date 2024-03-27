Left Menu

IIT Delhi unveils executive programme in robotics, aims to promote innovation, leadership within industry

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched the Executive Programme in Robotics, aimed at providing professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge required to thrive in the ever-evolving field of robotics. By doing so, it aims to promote innovation and leadership within the industry, an official statement said.

IIT Delhi unveils executive programme in robotics, aims to promote innovation, leadership within industry
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to the press release from IIT Delhi, the Executive Programme in Robotics is designed to meet the changing needs of automation by leveraging the latest technologies. It offers a combination of management insights and technical expertise to help professionals become effective leaders, increase productivity, and drive growth.

The five-month programme comprises 120 hours of online learning and covers the fundamentals of robotics, including mechanical components, sensors, and artificial intelligence. The programme will be conducted via the state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. Learners will also be introduced to the practical applications of robotics in healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries.

Speaking on the announcement, Prof. Arnab Chanda, IIT Delhi, said, "Robotics and AI are transforming industries all over the world. The impact of robotics can be seen in various fields such as manufacturing, medicine, logistics, agriculture, defence, and more. To keep up with the technological advancements in this field, IIT Delhi's Executive Programme in Robotics is a unique opportunity for professionals, engineers or entrepreneurs. This programme provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of the latest advancements in robot design, control systems, and artificial intelligence." Prof. Biswarup Mukherjee, IIT Delhi said, "The Executive Programme in Robotics offers more than just traditional classroom teaching. Participants get hands-on experience and exposure to real-world applications of robotics technology. This programme enables them to create robotic devices from scratch, implement programming, and effectively utilise the operating system. It is a significant aspect of learning, equipping participants with practical knowledge and skills."

The robotics market is estimated at USD 45.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 95.93 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.91 per cent during the forecast period (2024-2029). Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. (ANI)

