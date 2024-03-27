US divers recover data recorder from crashed ship in Baltimore -NTSB

Investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have boarded the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge and recovered its data recorder, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said on Wednesday.

The recorder will be analyzed and the agency will also examine whether dirty fuel played a role in the ship's power loss as part of its investigation into Tuesday's collision, Homendy told CNN.

