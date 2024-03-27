US awards SPR contracts worth $225.6 mln to Macquarie Commodities, others
27-03-2024
The Biden administration has awarded contracts worth $225.6 million to buy 2.8 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to Atlantic Trading & Marketing, Macquarie Commodities, and Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, the Energy Department said on Wednesday.
