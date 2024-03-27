FACTBOX-Companies react to Baltimore bridge collapse

A major bridge collapsed in the U.S. port of Baltimore after being struck by a container ship, plunging cars into the river below.

Here is what carmakers and other companies, which use the port, have said about the impact on their operations: ASR GROUP The largest sugar company in the U.S. said it has six to eight weeks of raw sugar stocks at its Baltimore sugar refinery, which is supplied by vessels coming to the Port of Baltimore.

The company added however that it does not expect short-term impacts to its operations in the area. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY The operator of Cove Point liquefied natural gas terminal said its operations were not impacted.

BMW A spokesperson said in an email to Reuters that the German automaker does not expect any immediate impact other than short term traffic delays. The company uses the Port of Baltimore to import vehicles, but the automotive terminal is located at the harbor entrance, in front of the bridge, and can still be accessed, the spokesman added.

CARNIVAL CORP The British-American cruise operator said that its current 2024 revenue guidance does not include the estimated impact of up to 10 million dollars linked to the events in Baltimore. COLONIAL PIPELINE COMPANY The largest pipeline system for refined oil products in the U.S. paused nominations to ship fuel on cycles 15 and 16 on Line 32, which delivers products to its Curtis Bay facility in the port of Baltimore, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

CONSOL ENERGY The coal producer said vessel access in and out of the Consol marine terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore, has been delayed. The company added it is looking at all available options to minimize or address direct and indirect impacts to the company and its operations.

CSX The rail company said its existing coal customers should expect "potential shipment delays". CSX owns the Curtis Bay coal pier in Baltimore, located near the bridge, which it plans to keep operational for now as it continues to "assess the circumstances," the company told Reuters in a statement.

FORD CFO John Lawler said the collapse of the Baltimore bridge and subsequent shuttering of the port will force the automaker to divert parts to other ports and impact its supply chain. Ford told Reuters in a statement "where workarounds are necessary in the short term, our team has already secured shipping alternatives."

GENERAL MOTORS The U.S. carmaker said it will reroute its vehicle shipments to other ports and added that it expected minimal impact from the bridge collapse. HOME DEPOT A Home Depot spokesperson said the company confirmed that its distribution centers in the Baltimore area were "open and operating".

LONDON METAL EXCHANGE LME said that warehouses registered with the exchange in Baltimore had not been affected. MERCEDES BENZ USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis said in a CNBC interview it is too early to see an impact from the Baltimore bridge collapse in the carmaker's activities.

RAMACO The company said it is unaffected by the bridge's collapse, all export throughput and shipments occur at other non-affected us east coast ports. STELLANTIS The French-Italian carmaker said in a statement it was discussing "contingency plans to ensure an uninterrupted flow of vehicles", according to a New York Times article.

The owner of Fiat, Peugeot and Chrysler added it would continue to monitor the situation in Baltimore. VOLKSWAGEN The German carmaker said its port operations in Baltimore were unaffected by the bridge collapse due to the location of its facilities.

"We do not anticipate any impact on vessel operations but there may be trucking delays as traffic will be rerouted in the area." VOLVO GROUP The Swedish company which makes trucks, construction equipment and engines, said it was looking over its inventory in its U.S. production facilities to see if and when there could be a disturbance in worst-case scenarios, adding it currently expected no huge impact.

"We are currently looking over inventory in our US production facilities to see if and when there might be a disturbance given a worst case scenario (no access to port, no other ports or very limited access to other ports) but don't foresee a huge impact at this stage," company spokesperson said. (Compiled by Anna Pruchnicka, Stéphanie Hamel, and Nathan Vifflin Editing by Keith Weir and Josie Kao, Kirsten Donovan)

