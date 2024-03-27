BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Had No Significant Contingent Liabilities
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * ARRANGED VACATION FOR CERTAIN STAFF AND SUSPENDED PRODUCTION OF TIANJIN BASE.
* AS AT DEC 31, GROUP HAD NO SIGNIFICANT CONTINGENT LIABILITIES * WILL MAKE EFFORT TO INTRODUCE STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO RAISE FUNDS TO MAINTAIN SURVIVAL, FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PLANS
* AS AT DEC 31, GROUP’S UNPAID DEBTS DUE WERE ABOUT RMB9,447 MILLION * DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR YEAR
* AS AT DEC 31, GROUP’S OVERDUE COMMERCIAL BILLS WERE ABOUT RMB3,401 MILLION * AS AT 31 DECEMBER , GROUP HAD A TOTAL OF 68 PENDING LITIGATION CASES
* TOTAL AMOUNT INVOLVED IN PENDING LITIGATION CASES WAS RMB13,608 MILLION. Further company coverage:
