BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Had No Significant Contingent Liabilities

27-03-2024
  • China

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * ARRANGED VACATION FOR CERTAIN STAFF AND SUSPENDED PRODUCTION OF TIANJIN BASE.

* AS AT DEC 31, GROUP HAD NO SIGNIFICANT CONTINGENT LIABILITIES * WILL MAKE EFFORT TO INTRODUCE STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO RAISE FUNDS TO MAINTAIN SURVIVAL, FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PLANS

* AS AT DEC 31, GROUP’S UNPAID DEBTS DUE WERE ABOUT RMB9,447 MILLION * DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR YEAR

* AS AT DEC 31, GROUP’S OVERDUE COMMERCIAL BILLS WERE ABOUT RMB3,401 MILLION * AS AT 31 DECEMBER , GROUP HAD A TOTAL OF 68 PENDING LITIGATION CASES

* TOTAL AMOUNT INVOLVED IN PENDING LITIGATION CASES WAS RMB13,608 MILLION. Further company coverage:

