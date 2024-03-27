Yellen intends to warn China on clean energy subsidies, excess production capacity

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she intends to warn China about the negative effects of Beijing's subsidies for its clean energy industries, including solar panels and electric vehicles, during an upcoming visit to China.

"I intend to talk to the Chinese when I visit about overcapacity in some of these industries, and make sure that they understand the undesirable impact that this is having, flooding the market with cheap goods on the United States, but also in many of our closest allies," Yellen told MSNBC in a live interview.

