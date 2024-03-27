Ashoka University assures of action after video of students making casteist remarks surfaces

After videos of students at Ashoka University making casteist remarks surfaced on social media, the university pledged on Wednesday to take the necessary measures to ensure peace and harmony. The university said it deplores the expression of hatred directed against an individual or group.

A video, part of a student demonstration, has drawn flak over the X platform. In the video, students are shouting slogans such as 'We need a caste census' and 'Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad'. In a statement on X, the university affirmed that it attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect.The university highlighted its 'Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression', saying such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others.

"The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group. Ashoka University's Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression have clearly laid down that such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. This is essential to preserving the spirit of community at Ashoka," the statement read. "Actions that make the atmosphere intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to university disciplinary procedure. The university will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony on campus is not disturbed," it added.

Reacting to the widely circulated video, Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai took to social media X and said, "This is very shocking, if true. Why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true?" He further tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking the government to look into why such hatred prevails. "How can universities keep quiet?"

The video comes as students at Ashoka University are protesting, demanding the administration to set up an Equal Opportunity Cell. The protest is headed by the university's Social Justice Forum (SJF), an independent student body advocating the rights of those from ethnic and religious minority backgrounds. (ANI)

