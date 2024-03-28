Left Menu

Yellen to warn China on excess production capacity, wants constructive talks

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2024 05:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 05:11 IST
Yellen to warn China on excess production capacity, wants constructive talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she intends to warn China about the negative effects of Beijing's subsidies for its clean energy industries, including solar panels and electric vehicles, during a visit to the country. "I intend to talk to the Chinese when I visit about overcapacity in some of these industries, and make sure that they understand the undesirable impact that this is having - flooding the market with cheap goods - on the United States but also in many of our closest allies," Yellen told MSNBC in a live interview.

Yellen traveled to the state of Georgia to visit a Suniva solar cell manufacturing plant that closed in 2017 due to competition from cheaper, subsidized solar panels from China. The plant is now reopening because of anticipated demand fueled by tax credits for U.S.-made clean energy technology in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Suniva and Canada's Heliene announced a three-year, $400 million deal to join forces to cooperate on the production of fully U.S.-made complete solar panels that can be installed into solar power projects. A steady supply of U.S.-produced panels will enable solar project developers to claim a 10% bonus credit on top of the 30% tax credit on the cost of renewable energy facilities. Yellen said in remarks at the factory that she will raise concerns China is now overproducing solar panels, EVs and lithium-ion batteries in the same way that it built too much capacity to make steel and aluminum, distorting global markets and hurting jobs in other industrial and developing economies.

Politico has reported that Yellen will travel to China in April. The Treasury Department has declined to confirm her travel plans. "I will convey my belief that excess capacity poses risks not only to American workers and firms and to the global economy, but also productivity and growth in the Chinese economy, as China itself acknowledged in its National People's Congress this month," Yellen said. "And I will press my Chinese counterparts to take necessary steps to address this issue."

China's excess capacity is an increasing source of concern to Biden administration officials as its exports surge in the face of weak demand at home, while Chinese policymakers are pledging more support for strategically important sectors. At the same time, the U.S. is pouring hundreds of billions of dollars of tax incentives into clean energy to attract investments that can build viable EV and alternative power sectors that do not depend on China for crucial components such as batteries.

Yellen highlighted the Suniva plant as an example of how the Biden administration's economic agenda is "lowering energy costs for American consumes and powering growth in strategic industries." Yellen told reporters the U.S. has been advocating a rebalancing of China's economy towards more consumer spending, but added that she was not prepared to discuss potential retaliation from the U.S. and its allies against China's policies.

"We see, of course, the same concerns in Europe, for example, but I don't want to get into retaliation," Yellen said. "We want to see what we can do that's constructive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

 Global
3
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
4
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024