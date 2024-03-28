Left Menu

"Dilip Ghosh always uses this kind of language..." TMC leader Shashi Panja after ECI notice

"The Election Commission had assured us yesterday that they will look into it... Dilip Ghosh always uses this kind of language and that is why we said that some severe action has to be taken against him..." said West Bengal minister Shashi Panja.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 07:30 IST
TMC leader Shashi Panja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Election Commission of India issued show cause notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for his remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state's minister Shashi Panja demanded strict action against him. "The Election Commission had assured us yesterday that they will look into it... Dilip Ghosh always uses this kind of language and that is why we said that some severe action has to be taken against him..." said West Bengal minister Shashi Panja.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for his offensive and insulting remarks about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Election Commission found that the remarks of Dilip Ghosh are violative of MCC provisions and the ECI advisory dated March 1, 2024.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, on his morning walk in Durgapur, West Bengal, on March 26, said, "When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father." Acting on the complaint from the All India Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Dilip Ghosh, MP from West Bengal for his objectionable and disrespectful comment against Mamata Banerjee while addressing the press, which was broadcast and widely circulated by various news media channels.

The Commission has found the comments to be offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Commission's advisory dated March 1, 2024. The Commission has sought his response by 17.00 hrs of March 29, 2024. As per clause (2) of Part I 'General Conduct' of the Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates, criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programmes, past records and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortions shall be avoided.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded that Dilip Ghosh's candidature for the Lok Sabha elections be cancelled. "We have three demands (before the Election Commission). First, the CO should give a show cause notice to him. Second, his explanation behind saying this should not be considered. The only point to consider is whether he has said it or not. And he said it. Thirdly, we demand that he be suspended within seven days and his candidature (for the Lok Sabha elections) be cancelled. This is because he is spreading pollution and instigating others," Kunal Ghosh said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in this election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

