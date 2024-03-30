Left Menu

BRS chief KCR to inspect agri fields facing acute water shortage in Telangana on Sunday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:45 IST
BRS chief KCR to inspect agri fields facing acute water shortage in Telangana on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake a visit to Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts on March 31 to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.

Rao would visit Devaruppula in Jangaon district, Thungathurthy in Suryapet district and Nidamanur mandal in Nalgonda district, his office said in a release on Saturday.

Rao, also known as KCR, would inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing an acute shortage of water and instil confidence among farmers in view of the drought-like conditions, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024