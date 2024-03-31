Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bhiwandi, none injured

A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra. The incident took place on Saturday night. No casualties have been reported, said fire officer Shailesh Shinde.

Two fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. At 11:30 pm the night, we got a fire call. We reached the spot immediately. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported," he added.

A huge quantity of junk items, including wooden ply, plastic items, paper and cardboard, were kept in this junk warehouse. About 15-20 warehouses were burned to ashes, the official said, adding, some four-wheelers also caught fire. However, the actual cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Although the operation to douse the fire is underway, the personnel have been facing difficulty controlling the fire due to a lack of water. Also, if any source of water is found, it is likely to take five to six hours to control the fire, according to Fire Officer Shailendra Shinde.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

