Easter prayers held in various churches across country

Easter is being celebrated across the country, with people gathered at churches and offering prayers on the holy occasion. Easter, which is celebrated to commemorate the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ, occurs days after the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday.

Devotees gathered to offer prayers at Sacred Hearts Cathedral, in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Easter Sunday. Easter prayers were also held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. The cathedral was decorated with lights. Devotees also burned candles and offered prayers.

Midnight prayers were also held at Velankanni Church in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. Devotees gathered to offer prayers at St. Joseph's Latin Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral Palayam, in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Easter Sunday.

Prayers were also held at St. Teresa's Church in Kolkata on the occasion of Easter Sunday. Devotees gathered to offer prayers at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, in Panaji, Goa.

In Mumbai, devotees gathered to offer prayers at St. Michael's Church, ahead of Easter Sunday. People often witness Easter as a day of chocolate eggs, lambs and bunnies that celebrate spring's coming. These are folk traditions, the day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.

According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified, when he rose from the dead. (ANI)

