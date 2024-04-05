Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:33 IST
Bharti Hexacom IPO subscribed 30 times on last day of bidding
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Bharti Hexacom's initial public offering received 29.88 times subscription after getting an overwhelming response from the investors on the final day of bidding on Friday.

This is the first public issue of the financial year 2024-25.

The initial share sale of Bharti Hexacom received bids for 1,23,24,83,460 shares against 4,12,50,000 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 48.57 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors received 10.52 times subscription, and the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2.83 times.

On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel's arm Bharti Hexacom said it has collected about Rs 1,924 crore from anchor investors.

The company had fixed a price band of Rs 542-570 per share.

The company's Rs 4,275 crore IPO is entirely an offer of sale (OFS) of 7.5 crore equity shares, indicating a 15 per cent stake by Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, with no fresh issue component.

Bharti Hexacom will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

At present, promoter Bharti Airtel holds a 70 per cent stake and the remaining 30 per cent stake is owned by Telecommunications Consultants India.

The Bharti group's previous IPO of Bharti Infratel, now known as Indus Towers, was in 2012.

Bharti Hexacom provides telecommunication services in Rajasthan and the Northeast.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size will be Rs 4,275 crore. About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Bharti Hexacom, which filed its preliminary IPO papers with Sebi on January 20, obtained its market watchdog's nod on March 11 to float the maiden public issue.

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers of the public issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

