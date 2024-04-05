Left Menu

Russia alleges Ukrainian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, no serious damage

Ukrainian military drones attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant but caused no damage to its critical infrastructure, Russian state-run RIA news agency quoted the press service of the Russian-controlled facility as saying. Reuters could not independently verify the alleged incident.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:35 IST
Russia alleges Ukrainian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, no serious damage

Ukrainian military drones attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant but caused no damage to its critical infrastructure, Russian state-run RIA news agency quoted the press service of the Russian-controlled facility as saying.

Reuters could not independently verify the alleged incident. In the past, both sides in the two-year-old conflict have accused each other of shelling the plant, none of whose six reactors are operating. "Recently, Ukrainian forces' combat drones have been flying in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In particular, arrivals were recorded today in the area of the cargo port and nitrogen-oxygen station No. 2 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," RIA quoted the press service as saying.

There was no immediate public comment on the Russian allegations from Ukraine. Separately an air alert was issued in the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region on Friday afternoon. Several blasts were reported in the city of Zaporizhzhia, and regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, said there were injuries.

The six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, held by Russia and located close to the front line of the war in Ukraine. They are not in operation but the plant relies on external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a catastrophic accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024