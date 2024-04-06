Left Menu

"Huge impact of PM Modi's visit to island": Lakshadweep tourism officer

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 07:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 07:41 IST
"Huge impact of PM Modi's visit to island": Lakshadweep tourism officer
Lakshadweep tourism officer Imthias Mohammed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a ripple effect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshwadeep Islands in January this year, tourism officer Imthias Mohammed T B has confirmed a rise in inquiries to visit the island region. When asked about the impact of PM Modi's visit, Imthias told ANI, "Impact is huge, we are receiving lots of inquiries."

He further mentioned that Lakshadeep is receiving inquiries both from the national tourism arena as well as the international tourism market. Talking about future initiatives of the tourism department, he said, "Lakshadweep seeks to promote more cruise ship companies."

About the connectivity issue with mainland India as few airlines operate in Lakshadweep, he hopes that when air connectivity is streamlined, it will boost the influx of tourists. Meanwhile, a tourist from Mumbai, Aman Singh, said, "We wanted to come for a very long time to Lakshwadeep but there were many myths associated with the island but PM Modi's visit had an impact that it is possible to go."

Another traveller, Sumit Anand who is from Delhi, said he always had the desire to come to Lakshwadeep island but made the archipelago his next designation only after seeing PM Modi's photos and videos. Earlier on Januray 4, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep has drawn global attention to the archipelago and its immense tourism potential.

"By visiting Lakshadweep, PM @narendramodi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep's prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions," the External Affairs Minister posted from his official X handle. PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list." The Lakshadweep constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, will go to the polls on April 19 in a single phase.

The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

