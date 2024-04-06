Left Menu

15 workers kept under medical observation after fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro plant: Official

This is a precautionary measure and all of them are out of danger, he said.There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL official said.The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said.

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Around 15 workers of SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant have been kept under medical observation after a fire broke out on Saturday morning, an official said. This is a precautionary measure and all of them are out of danger, he said.

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said.

The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said. “There has been no leakage of any gas from the pipeline, and the situation is completely under control,” the official said.

The fire has been extinguished and senior officials are camping at the spot, he added.

