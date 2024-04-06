IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs RR

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 23:28 IST
Rajasthan Royals (Target: 184 runs from 20 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Maxwell b Topley 0 Jos Buttler not out 100 Sanju Samson c Yash Dayal b Siraj 69 Riyan Parag c Kohli b Yash Dayal 4 Dhruv Jurel c Karthik b Topley 2 Shimron Hetmyer not out 11 Extras (W-3) 3 Total: (For Four Wickets in 19.1 overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-148, 3-155, 4-164 Bowling: Reece Topley 4-0-27-2, Yash Dayal 4-0-37-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-35-1, Mayank Dagar 2-0-34-0, Cameron Green 3.1-0-27-0, Himanshu Sharma 2-0-29-0.

