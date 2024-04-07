Left Menu

Ukraine strikes Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant power unit dome -Russian-installed staff

(Recasts with new attack, adds context) MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine attacked the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday, including a strike on the dome of the plant's sixth power unit that caused no damage, the plant's Russian-installed administration said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:41 IST
Ukraine strikes Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant power unit dome -Russian-installed staff

(Recasts with new attack, adds context) MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) -

Ukraine attacked the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday, including a strike on the dome of the plant's sixth power unit that caused no damage, the plant's Russian-installed administration said in a statement. Earlier, the administration reported a drone attack that damaged a truck parked near the station's canteen, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the plant authorities.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports. Plant authorities said radiation levels at the plant were unchanged after the two strikes.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been controlled by Russia since March 2022, when its forces took much of southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The plant remains close to the front lines, and both Ukraine and Russia have regularly accused the other of shelling the plant, and risking a possible nuclear disaster. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024