IAEA says drone strike at Zaporizhzhia 'consistent' with what it's seen
The Russian authorities in control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have informed U.N. nuclear watchdog officials of a drone strike there on Sunday, the agency said.
"IAEA experts have been informed by ZNPP that a drone detonated on site today. Such detonation is consistent with IAEA observations," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X.
