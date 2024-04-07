Left Menu

Russia's nuclear power corp says three hurt in Ukrainian attack on Zaporizhzhia station

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:46 IST
Russia's nuclear power corp says three hurt in Ukrainian attack on Zaporizhzhia station
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian's nuclear power corporation, Rosatom, said on Sunday that three staff members were hurt, one seriously, in an "unprecedented" series of attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine.

A statement on Rosatom's website said the injuries occurred in a strike near the plant's canteen. There were subsequent drone attacks, it said, on a loading area and the dome of the sixth reactor at the plant, Europe's largest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024