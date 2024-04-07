Russia's nuclear power corp says three hurt in Ukrainian attack on Zaporizhzhia station
Updated: 07-04-2024 21:49 IST
Russian's nuclear power corporation, Rosatom, said on Sunday that three staff members were hurt, one seriously, in an "unprecedented" series of attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine.
A statement on Rosatom's website said the injuries occurred in a strike near the plant's canteen. There were subsequent drone attacks, it said, on a loading area and the dome of the sixth reactor at the plant, Europe's largest.
