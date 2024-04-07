Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers at Mahabodhi temple

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered prayers at the Mahabodhi temple in Gaya on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 22:59 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/VP office). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered prayers at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on Sunday. Vice President was accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar at the holy site.

In a post on X, Vice President Dhankhar said, "Bodh Gaya, a site of spiritual importance, where the great Lord Buddha attained enlightenment! It holds a special place in the collective consciousness of humanity. Let us draw inspiration from the teachings of Lord Buddha and strive to emulate his message of love and compassion in our lives, which is more relevant now than ever before." The Mahabodhi temple complex is one of the four holy sites related to the life of the Lord Buddha, and particularly to the attainment of Enlightenment.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

