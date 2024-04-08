Tripura police crack down on illegal drugs, arrest one person

In a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in Tripura, the Sonamura Police conducted a successful raid resulting in the seizure of approximately 7,500 bottles of intoxicating liquor and the arrest of a drug dealer. The operation conducted on Sunday night unfolded in Ward No. 3 of Rangamatia, under the jurisdiction of the Sonamura Police Station in the Sepahijala District, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against addiction and drug trafficking in the region.

Acting on confidential information, the raid was spearheaded by Sonamura Police Station's OC, Jayant Kumar Dey. The target of the operation was the residence of Tajul Islam, situated in the Rangamatia village. During the meticulous search, officers discovered a substantial stash of narcotic cough syrup and Phensedyl concealed within Islam's box bed. Further investigation led to the recovery of additional bottles of Corex and Phensedyl from the nearby house of Imran Hussain, Islam's brother. The haul comprised 2,400 bottles of Corex and 5,100 bottles of Phensedyl, with the total estimated market value of the seized goods reaching a staggering 50 lakh rupees.

Tajul Islam was apprehended during the raid, marking a significant victory for the Sonamura police in their efforts to dismantle local drug distribution networks. However, in a related operation, Imran Hossain managed to evade capture, fleeing his residence upon noticing the police presence. This escape has prompted further investigations as law enforcement officials intensify their search for Hossain. In response to the raid, the Sonamura Police have registered an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case and have launched a comprehensive investigation to unearth the broader network behind this illegal operation. The arrested drug dealer, Kajal Islam, was presented before the district court in Sonamura on Monday, as the judicial process to hold him accountable for his actions commences.

Jayant Kumar Dey revealed, "We got information late-night on April 7 that some contraband items are stored at the house of Tajul Islam at Rangamatia. Accordingly, our officers, SI Jayanta Das and Jagabandhu Debnath in a team conducted a raid. They succeeded in discovering the stock of Phensedyl & Corex Cough Syrup of a total of 7500 bottles approx. That was hidden in the Box of Bed. The approx. market value of the stock is 50 lakhs." "We also raided the house of Tajul Islam's brother, Imran Hussain; but he was absent. We detained Tajul Islam for the next course of action like taking police remand for investigation," he added further.

This operation underscored the relentless efforts of the Sonamura Police and their commitment to combating the menace of drug addiction and trafficking within the community. It also served as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced in eradicating the supply chains that fuel substance abuse and illicit trade in the region. (ANI)

