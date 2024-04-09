Left Menu

Juniper Green Energy commissions 105 MW Jalkot solar project, in Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy commissions 105 MW Jalkot solar project, in Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:47 IST
Juniper Green Energy commissions 105 MW Jalkot solar project, in Maharashtra
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable energy producer Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has commissioned 105-MW Jalkot Solar Power Project, in Maharashtra.

The project has been commissioned in record time, almost nine months before the scheduled commercial operation date of the project, a company statement said.

The Jalkot Solar Power Project shall deliver power under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) which exemplifies a commitment to both economic value and environmental stewardship.

Expected to produce approximately 200 MUs (million units) annually, the project aims to reduce Maharashtra's carbon emissions by an estimated 1,78,569 tCO2 each year.

Furthermore, it will provide power to about 38,085 households, supporting the state's transition to more sustainable energy sources.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy said, ''The start of operations of this project almost 9 months before the scheduled commercial operation date of the project is a tribute to our team's exceptional work.'' Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with significant experience in conceptualizing, building, and developing renewable energy assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024