Left Menu

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar granted 'Z' category CRPF security across India

Ahead of Lok sabha elections, the Central government provided 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar across the country, according to official sources on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 14:27 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar granted 'Z' category CRPF security across India
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Central government has provided prestigious 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar across the country, sources said on Tuesday. Kumar's security was increased due to international threats, they added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the decision following recent threat assessments from the Intelligence Bureau. The CRPF commandos would soon take over his security. The extended security cover will be provided to him during his journey across the country, round the clock and at the time of his stay in Delhi and at his office. Over three dozen armed CRPF commandos will be guarding Kumar.

As the custodian of free and fair elections, Rajiv Kumar faced numerous challenges and adversaries as the general elections are set to be conducted between April 19 and June 1. The MHA took the decision to extend Kumar 'Z' category security cover across the country, considering his visit at a time when model code of conduct is in place and he might be travelling all along entire country as per the needs. However, his commitment to ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process remained steadfast. His tireless efforts to safeguard the democratic rights of the citizens earned him both admiration and envy in equal measure.

Amidst the complexities of his role, Kumar's safety became a matter of paramount importance. Recognising the inherent risks associated with his position, the MHA took the decisive move. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024