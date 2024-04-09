Left Menu

Italian media report workers injured and missing in explosion at hydroelectric plant near Bologna

An explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in Italys Apennine Mountains south of Bologna left at least four workers with burns and another six reported missing, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:54 IST
Italian media report workers injured and missing in explosion at hydroelectric plant near Bologna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

An explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in Italy's Apennine Mountains south of Bologna left at least four workers with burns and another six reported missing, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers ( 40 miles) southwest of Bologna.

The mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, Marco Masinara, said the explosion happened nine levels below ground during work on turbines, the daily il Resto di Carlino reported. He indicated there were difficulties in reaching the victims.

Police and firefighters were responding to the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024