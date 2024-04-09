Italian media report workers injured and missing in explosion at hydroelectric plant near Bologna

An explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in Italy's Apennine Mountains south of Bologna left at least four workers with burns and another six reported missing, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers ( 40 miles) southwest of Bologna.

The mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, Marco Masinara, said the explosion happened nine levels below ground during work on turbines, the daily il Resto di Carlino reported. He indicated there were difficulties in reaching the victims.

Police and firefighters were responding to the explosion.

