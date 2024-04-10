Left Menu

ASI continues survey at Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar for 20th day

For Hindus, the Bhojshala Complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:06 IST
ASI continues survey at Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar for 20th day
ASI team going to conduct survey at Bhojshala complex (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the Bhojshala Complex located in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Wednesday morning to continue the survey for the 20th consecutive day. Following the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the ASI began an archaeological survey at the Bhojshala Complex on March 22.

For Hindus, the Bhojshala Complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm. On April 1, the Supreme Court refused to stay the March 11 Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct within six weeks a survey of the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district.

A bench presided over by Justice Hrishikesh Roy said no physical excavation that would alter the character of the premises should be carried out. Issuing notice on the mosque's appeal against the high court order, the bench also said no further action should be taken on the outcome of the excavation without its permission. Last month, the appellants, while seeking an urgent hearing of the matter "in view of the sensitivity of the issue," had said that "the survey may cause damage to the place of worship and affect religious sentiments of communities at large".

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had also directed the ASI to constitute an expert committee that will "complete scientific investigation, survey and excavation, through the adoption of latest methods and techniques" and submit the report within six weeks. The next hearing into the matter is scheduled on April 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024